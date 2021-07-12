Morata sends a message to his Juventus teammates after their Euro 2020 win

Alvaro Morata has sent a congratulatory message to his Juventus teammates in the Italian national team after they beat England to win Euro 2020.

The striker had been in fine form at the competition for the Spanish national team before they were eliminated by Italy in the semi-finals.

The Italians were favourites from early on in the competition and they lived up to the expectations of their fans by beating England in front of the English supporters.

Juve has several players in the Italian squad including Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa.

These players contributed immensely as the Azzurri eventually won the competition and Morata says he is proud of them for the achievement.

The striker admits that he would have loved to be in their position at the moment, but insists that he is happy for them.

He posted an image collage of some Azzurri players on his Instagram story and he captioned the post: “I would have liked to be in your place, but I am proud and happy for you”,

The striker and the Italian contingent would now get an extended break before they join up with their club teammates for the upcoming season.