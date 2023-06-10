Morata set to sign Atletico Madrid deal but door remains open for Juventus

Alvaro Morata remains a beloved figure among Juventus fans, and the possibility of a third stint with the Italian club is being discussed.

The Spanish striker, who has previously played for Juventus on two occasions, was linked with a return to Turin last summer. However, the club pursued Arkadiusz Milik instead, who performed adequately but may not be retained.

As Morata enters the final year of his contract with Atletico de Madrid, rumours of a third spell with Juventus have emerged. Nevertheless, according to Calciomercato, he is poised to extend his contract with Atletico for two more seasons.

While this development might seem to quash the speculation surrounding Morata’s move to Juventus, the report suggests otherwise. It states that the contract extension opens the possibility for Juventus to secure another loan-to-buy agreement, similar to what transpired during Morata’s second tenure with the club.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of our favourite players and most of us will jump at the chance to have the attacker in Turin again.

However, we have to be sure he is the right man for the team from next term, otherwise, there is no need for a romantic reunion.