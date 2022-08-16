Juventus might be left to regret the decision not to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club after his impressive start to the season at Atletico Madrid.

The striker spent the last two campaigns on loan at Juventus, and the Bianconeri had an option to make the transfer permanent for 35m euros.

However, they never did, and he has prepared for the new term as a player of Atleti.

He scored a hat-trick as they beat Juve 4-0 in a preseason game at Continassa.

The Spaniard has taken that form into the new campaign, and he scored twice for Atletico in their win against Getafe yesterday.

The former Chelsea man had a very good preseason, and a report on Tuttojuve says his brace in the La Liga game has all but confirmed that he would be at Atletico this season.

Juve no longer has a chance of taking him back because the work he has done so far has impressed Diego Simeone.

Juve FC Says

Morata became an important member of our squad when he played at the Allianz Stadium, and we should have brought him back to the club.

However, now is not the time to cry over spilt milk, and Dusan Vlahovic has also made a great start to the campaign.