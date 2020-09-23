Morata states he ‘always’ wanted to return ‘home’ to to Juve (video)

Alvaro Morata has described Juventus as a family and as home as he claims to have always been tied to the club in his first interview since completing his return to Italy.

The forward rejoins the club after struggling to find his feet at Chelsea, before becoming surplus to requirements with Atletico Madrid, although the latter part makes little sense.

Morata was the Atleti’s top goalscorer/contributor last term, scoring 12 league goals and picking up two assists, at least three more goal contributions than his fellow team-mates.

The Spaniard can rest assured that he will not need much time to settle back with Juventus, who will play with attacking flare unlike Diego Simeone’s side, and I have little doubt that he will be a hit once again in Turin.

Is there any doubt that Morata will adapt quickly on his return to the Old Lady?

Patrick