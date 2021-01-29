Morata still has to work to earn a permanent Juventus transfer

Despite being involved in at least 20 goals already this season, Alvaro Morata’s Juventus’ future is far from certain.

The Spaniard joined the Bianconeri on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season, and they have the option of extending the loan for another year or sign him permanently.

He isn’t the only player that the club signed with such an agreement and Calciomercato says that Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa will certainly see their loan moves turned into permanent transfers.

The report says both players have impressed, just like Morata, but the club is still monitoring the Spaniard.

The second half of this season will be dedicated to having a closer look at him, and he has the next four months to persuade them into making his transfer permanent.

Just like his first spell at the club, Morata has remained as reliable as ever. His performance in the first half of the season showed that he can be trusted.

He would, however, have to maintain the standards that he has set for himself and perhaps even more before the season ends.

If that happens, he could be involved in over 30 goals for the club, with that number Juve wouldn’t want to lose him.