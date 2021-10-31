Morata still playing with a very unclear future, is he worth keeping?

Alvaro Morata remains one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted men, but he is still at risk of not spending the next season at Juventus.

The striker has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the last two seasons and Juve has paid a loan fee of 10m euros in each campaign.

The Bianconeri can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros at the end of this season, but Calciomercato says everything remains in the balance and he could return to Atletico Madrid instead.

Do you think Morata has done enough to earn a permanent transfer to Juve?

The Spaniard is expected to step up and become one of Juventus’ main goalscorer now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

However, he is in the current Juventus team that is struggling for goals and has been humiliated by Sassuolo and Verona in the last two league fixtures.

If Juve doesn’t keep him, they could sign Dusan Vlahovic, won’t you prefer the Serbian?

I would rather have Vlahovic in our team considering his current run of form and the fact that he is so young and will only get better.

Morata seems to have reached the peak of his career and he would hardly ever be a 25-goal-per-season striker. Why should Juve add him to the squad permanently?