Morata tells Atletico Madrid what he thinks about a return to Juventus

Alvaro Morata has told Atletico Madrid he wants to return to Juve, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The striker spent the last two seasons at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atleti and Juve can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros.

The Bianconeri wants to lower that price, but his parent club is still not interested in renegotiating the pre-agreed fee for now.

Morata is now looking to help Juve sign him again, and he has told Atleti that his preference is a return to the Allianz Stadium.

The report adds that if the Bianconeri cannot pay to sign him permanently, they and Atletico could agree on a new loan deal.

However, before the Spanish club signs off on that, the striker must sign a contract extension first.

Juve FC Says

Morata is not the most prolific striker to add to your squad, but the Spaniard is one player that knows how to get into excellent positions.

This helps him get some goals and also provides his teammates with a few assists.

He is also well-travelled and his experience is very useful in guiding our current group of young players in the dressing room.