Juventus came very close to winning the Champions League in both 2015 and 2017, with Alvaro Morata playing a central role during their 2015 campaign.

He was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted players and contributed significantly to Juventus’ victories on the route to the final, where they faced Barcelona. Morata’s performances throughout the tournament demonstrated his composure, technical skill, and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, particularly in matches leading to the final, where his influence was decisive in several key moments.

A Narrow Miss in 2015

Barcelona ultimately won the final and lifted the trophy, but Morata has reflected on how narrowly Juventus missed out on European glory. He believes that if VAR had been in use at the time, the result could have been very different.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“In 2015, your best season: ‘Yes. You can be sure, because we were so close to making history forever. If VAR had been in place, history would probably have changed.'”

The introduction of VAR in later seasons highlights the importance of refereeing decisions and their potential to determine outcomes in major tournaments. Although the 2015 final is now part of football history, the presence of modern technology might conceivably have allowed Juventus to claim the European crown that year.

Juventus’ Strength and Barcelona’s Brilliance

The Juventus squad that season was one of the strongest in recent memory, combining experience, depth, and technical talent. Fans would have been delighted to see them lift the trophy, and Morata’s contributions emphasised his quality, consistency, and importance to the team throughout the campaign.

Barcelona, on the other hand, were exceptional, with their front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar performing brilliantly both in the final and throughout the tournament. Their attacking quality ultimately proved decisive, denying Juventus the European crown despite an impressive and memorable campaign.