Morata to Juventus could be back on in the summer

Alvaro Morata has had two spells at Juventus and some fans expected him to return to the club this season.

The striker is one of the finest additions to the Juve squad when he is on their books and he did well in the last campaign, but the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic shifted the focus away from him.

He stayed at Atletico de Madrid and made an excellent start this season with the Spanish side.

However, their form has been terrible lately and Morata has not enjoyed the relevance he wants.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he is not happy in Madrid and could ask to leave at the end of this season.

Juve is where he has enjoyed his career the most and the report says he might ask to move back with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well during his spells with us and is one player Max Allegri loves working with.

However, the Spaniard will not find space in the current Bianconeri team if he returns.

We already have Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik playing second-fiddle to Vlahovic.

If he returns to the club, we will have too many strikers and he might be the fourth choice.