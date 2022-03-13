Morata turns his attention to the Champions League after beating Sampdoria

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus defeated Sampdoria in Serie A yesterday, but he has already turned his attention towards the club’s next match.

The Spanish striker is one of the most important players in the current Bianconeri team.

He has seen Dusan Vlahovic take over his central attacking role since the turn of the year.

However, when the Serbian was rested for yesterday’s game, he took his chance and scored twice.

That calls for celebration, but the Atletico Madrid loanee reveals via his Instagram account he is already looking forward to the next game against Villarreal.

He posted some images of himself from the match on Instagram and captioned it:

“Thinking already about the Champions League”

Juve FC Says

Morata has the attitude we all want at this point in the campaign.

We have left it late to return to form and have to win our remaining matches in all competitions now.

There is no time to celebrate wins because we need to constantly prepare to earn even more.

The game against Villarreal will be an important one, and the Spaniards are formidable oppositions.

They will visit Italy intent on getting the win and knocking Juve out of the Champions League.