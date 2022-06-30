Morata vs Dzeko: Tacchinardi advises Juventus on which is better

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has urged them to keep Alvaro Morata if they have to choose between the Spaniard and Edin Dzeko.

Juve is dragging their feet in reaching an agreement for the permanent transfer of Morata from Atletico de Madrid.

The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri can sign him permanently for 35m euros.

Multiple reports claim they want to offer less than that, but Atleti is refusing to play ball.

This has forced them to look for alternatives, and one of them is Dzeko.

The return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan means the Bosnian will struggle for game time and Juve is interested in making him a replacement for Morata.

However, Tacchinardi believes the Spaniard is the better option of the two. He tells TMW Radio, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The Bosnian is strong and has the experience, he can still say the word about him, but I would not deprive myself of Morata: between the two I would choose the Spaniard because he is more flexible, I would be on the safe side.”

Juve FC Says

Morata did well while playing for us, even though he is not the most prolific forward in Italy.

His return will be much easier for him and the team because he already understands what the manager wants.

Dzeko might need time to get used to our system, but he has been in Serie A for a long time and his experience will help him adjust faster.