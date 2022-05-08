Morata vs Kean: Who will Juventus keep beyond this summer?

Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata are two strikers currently on Juventus’ books.

Both of them joined the Bianconeri on loan from their parent clubs and have been a part of the first team at the Allianz Arena.

In the summer, the club might have to decide on their future and none of them has impressed enough.

Their poor goal return is the reason Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

Considering that Morata has played more often, fans would think the Spaniard would be chosen to stay beyond this season.

However, Gazzetta, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Bianconeri are moving towards confirming Kean and letting the Spaniard go.

Juve will struggle to pay the fee Atletico Madrid wants for Morata, making Kean a better option, considering he is still very young.

Juve FC Says

Kean is one of our own and he has enough time to become a better version of himself.

Morata, on the other hand, is approaching his 30s and the Spaniard can hardly get better than he is now.

This means we will not demand much more from the former Chelsea man if we add him to our squad permanently.