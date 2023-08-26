Alvaro Morata is ready for a third spell at Juventus, as reports suggest that the Bianconeri will move for him soon.

Juve has a lot of uncertainties in their striking department and had been expected to sell Dusan Vlahovic.

But attention has turned towards Moise Kean in the last few days of the transfer window as clubs show interest in the Azzurri star.

Kean is one of the players Juve did not want to sell, but as they are stuck with Vlahovic, the club will now consider Kean’s sale and replace him with Morata.

Il Bianconero claims the Spaniard is more than happy to be linked with a move back to Juve and is waiting for the Black and Whites to get serious.

Juve will be working on the deal only if Kean leaves and Morata is ready to return to Turin again.

Juve FC Says

Morata is a player we liked as fans and many would welcome him back to the Allianz Stadium.

Even when he missed goalscoring chances, we still appreciated him as a player because of how dedicated he always was to us when he was on our books.