Morata will not be the only striker that joins Juventus this summer

Juventus will reportedly bring Alvaro Morata back on loan for next season.

The Spaniard spent the last campaign on a similar arrangement in Turin from Atletico Madrid.

He performed as expected and has earned the right to be signed permanently.

However, money is in short supply and Juve will instead bring him back to Turin on another loan deal.

One thing that Juve doesn’t want to repeat from last season is relying on one striker for the next campaign.

The Bianconeri tried to sign an attacker before the end of last season, but they were unsuccessful and it was part of the reason they didn’t have the best of campaigns.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says Juventus will sign more than one striker in this campaign and Morata can expect some competition when he rejoins the club.

The report says Juve has an eye-catching list of players including Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Jesus.

All these strikers are top options and it remains unclear which of them will eventually join the Bianconeri.

Juve’s transfer budget will also play a role in the sort of attacker that they eventually sign considering that some of them would be expensive options.