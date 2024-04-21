Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata would reportedly like to join Juventus for the third time in his career.

The 31-year-old is enjoying one of his most prolific campaigns, already bagging 20 goals. But despite a contract valid until 2026, his future in the Spanish capital remains uncertain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the striker would relish the opportunity to return to Turin.

The Spain international initially joined the Bianconeri in 2014, but Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option in 2016.

Morata then returned for a second spell at Juventus in 2020. But like the original stint, it also lasted a couple of years, ending in 2022 when the Italians opted against paying Atletico Madrid 35 million euros to make his stay permanent.

As the source tells it, the player remains attached to the club, and would be in favor of another reunion.

But in the meantime, Juventus have also identified two alternatives to boost their attacking ranks, even if they have different characteristics to the Spaniard.

The first is Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood who is currently on loan at Getafe. The young Englishman has managed to put his career and personal life back in order, but his future appears to lie away from Old Trafford.

The other candidate is Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova. The 25-year-old is a left-footed winger who can play on either flank.

The player has been plying his trade at Lille since January 2022. This season, he has managed to score 11 goals and provide his teammates with nine assists in 41 appearances thus far.