Morata’s agent visited Juventus’ team hotel in Spain

Alvaro Morata is facing an uncertain future at Juventus as the former Chelsea striker is only on loan in Turin.

Atletico Madrid has made 20m euros in loan fees in the last two seasons he has spent at Juve.

The Bianconeri can make the transfer permanent for 35m euros at the end of this season.

However, it makes little sense for them to pursue that because he would be out of contract at the end of next season.

Juve has also added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, which means signing him is not a priority.

The attacker was the subject of interest from Barcelona and Arsenal in the last transfer window and he could join either club in the summer.

But he also loves to remain at Juve and Calciomercato says they will sign him permanently if Atleti will discount their asking price.

The report further claims his agent, Juanma Lopez, visited the Juve hotel in Spain when they faced Villarreal.

He met with some of the club’s leading figures and both parties might meet again at the end of this season if he is staying in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Morata misses more goals than he scores, but he knows how to be in the right place and his runs create space for his teammates to score goals.

It would be great to keep him in Turin, but it doesn’t have to be for an expensive fee.