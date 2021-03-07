Morata’s blistering form sees him break his own Juventus goal record

Alvaro Morata has proven Juventus right for bringing him back to the club in the summer.

The Spaniard signed for the Bianconeri after they had considered moves for the likes of Edin Dzeko and Luis Suarez.

He enjoyed his first spell at the club and helped them reach the final of the Champions League in 2015.

His return was expected to help the Bianconeri to remain the top side in Italy and perhaps reach the final of the Champions League again.

He hasn’t been disappointing for them so far and has just netted his 16th goal of the season.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato remarked that the goal haul means he has bettered his previous two seasons at the club.

He was on the books of the Bianconeri in the 2014/2015 season and the 2015/2016 campaign.

His goal returns for them in those campaigns was 15 goals and 12 goals, respectively.

He has now managed to break his own record and there are still so many games to play for him to score even more goals for the club.

Apart from scoring, he has also been an assist machine and has provided 11 assists for the Bianconeri in all competitions this season.