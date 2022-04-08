Morata’s future could determine if these Italian stars join Juventus

Juventus remains keen to add some new attackers to their squad, and some big changes could happen in that position in the summer.

Paulo Dybala is leaving, but he might not be the only one, with Alvaro Morata also facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Spaniard is only at Juve on loan from Atletico Madrid, and both clubs will need to reach a compromise before he can return to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri want to sign Nicolo Zaniolo and Giacomo Raspadori, but the transfer will depend on what happens to Morata.

Fichajes.net claims Juve only wants them as a replacement for the Spain international.

It maintains that Morata could still return to Juventus after this campaign, but the Bianconeri will sign either of the Italian attackers if they cannot bring back the Spaniard.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a good member of our squad, and we probably still need his experience to support Dusan Vlahovic.

However, missing out on Raspadori or Zaniolo because we want to keep Morata doesn’t make much sense.

Both of them are much younger, and they will likely move to a bigger club and thrive there, which would be embarrassing for us.