Morata’s future is closely tied to that of Dybala

Alvaro Morata is facing an uncertain future as this season nears its ending.

The Spaniard is only on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. He has been a major contributor to the Bianconeri in the last two seasons and remains relevant to Max Allegri.

However, the reality is that he will leave the club in the summer if Juve doesn’t make his transfer permanent.

If they pay the 35m euros they agreed with Atleti before he moved to Turin, it would all be set and done.

However, Juve is reluctant to pay that much for him, and they might have to choose between keeping him or Paulo Dybala in the squad.

They have been negotiating a new deal with the Argentinian star for some time now and haven’t agreed on a contract extension.

Calciomercato explains it would be tricky for the club to keep both attackers.

If Juve cannot strike a deal to keep Dybala and the Argentinian leaves, they will turn Morata’s transfer into a permanent move.

But if Dybala stays, Morata could be allowed to return to Atletico. After all, the Bianconeri have just signed Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Keeping the core players in the current Juve squad will be great, but it will take some sacrifices.

Morata doesn’t have all the goals in the world, but he still contributes very well to how we play and build our attacks.

The Spaniard is also very experienced, and keeping him in the group could help the development of Moise Kean and Vlahovic.