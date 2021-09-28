Morata’s injury presents Moise Kean with a chance to prove his worth

Playing Moise Kean in Juventus’ next few matches is almost an obligation for Massimiliano Allegri now after the injuries to Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

The Everton loanee returned to Juve after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and Calciomercato says now is his time to shine.

The attacker struggled in the Premier League and hasn’t played 90 minutes for Juve since he returned to the club.

However, Juve has only a handful of attackers available for their match against Chelsea tomorrow, and the report reveals that he is the only striker in the squad that is available for selection.

Injuries could force Juve to play a front-three of Federico Chiesa, Kean and Dejan Kulusevski.

Allegri could also draft the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi into attacking positions to help the club get goals against the stingy defence of the European champions.

The report maintains that Kean has not been signed as a replacement for Ronaldo, but it is a belief in what he can do that made them return for his services, having sold him in the summer of 2019.

The absence of Morata gives him a golden chance to win the hearts of Juve’s fans and he would not want to waste it.