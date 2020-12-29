Morata’s Instagram post might be a hint that he will help Juventus land Chelsea star

Alvaro Morata has been a revelation for Juventus this season after he joined them on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish striker might be about to help the Bianconeri land another Spanish talent that they have been looking at.

Marcos Alonso was a very important Juventus target in the last transfer window, however, the Spaniard remained at Chelsea.

He is still one player that they would like to sign and Morata might have dropped a hint about Alonso joining him in Turin.

The Spanish striker took to his Instagram recently to post an image of himself and the former Fiorentina man and he captioned the post:

“Congratulations brother, I hope to see you soon!”

No one knows exactly how and where they will meet together again next, however, the Bianconeri will be hoping that it is at the Allianz Stadium as club teammates.

Alonso has lost his place in the Chelsea first team to Ben Chilwell this season. He also has Emerson Palmieri to compete against for a starting spot.

The Blues will most probably want to sell one of them soon, and Juve will hope to land either player because they have also been linked with a move for Emerson before now as well.