Morata’s versatility is at the centre of Allegri’s insistence on his return

Alvaro Morata remains Juventus’ main target to become their next striker.

The Bianconeri have been on the market for a new frontman as they pursue a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian joined them in the January transfer window, and he has become their main forward.

Morata was on their team and partnered him for the second half of the campaign.

However, he has returned to Atletico de Madrid from his loan spell at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has continued to speak with the Spaniards over his return, and a new report has revealed why they see him as their priority target.

Calciomercato says Max Allegri loves his profile because he is versatile. He used the Spaniard up-top and on the wing last season, which gives him room for tactical flexibility.

Because of this, he believes a return for the former Chelsea man is the ideal scenario for his team.

Juve FC Says

Morata has played for Juve in four seasons, and he is one player we enjoy watching in black and white.

He understands what Allegri wants from his frontman, and a return will be unlike signing a new player that hasn’t played for the club before.

It would be interesting to see if Juve and Atleti can finally reach an agreement over his transfer soon.