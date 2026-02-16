Inter Milan president and CEO Giuseppe Marotta admits Alessandro Bastoni was wrong to celebrate Pierre Kalulu’s dismissal.

The Italian defender has been vastly criticised for his actions in Saturday’s Derby d’Italia, as not only did he simulate to trick the referee into handing the Juventus player a second yellow card, but he also wildly celebrated his act.

Curiously, Bastoni himself was on a booking, so former Serie A referee Luca Marelli insisted that the Nerazzurri star should have been sent off for his act.

This episode only intensified the raging debate over the poor level of officiating witnessed in Italy’s top flight this season.

Giuseppe Marotta admits Alessandro Bastoni made a mistake against Juventus

On Monday morning, the topic was brought up in the Lega A Serie A meeting. Upon his arrival at the summit, Marotta acknowledged that Bastoni had indeed committed a mistake, but he believes that the reaction to his act has been excessive.

“Our position is simple in the face of a reaction—also in the media—that has been disproportionate,” said the former Sampadoria and Juventus general director as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We’re talking about a player, Bastoni, who has been subjected to a pillory. We’re talking about a footballer with more than 300 Serie A appearances and never involved in scandalous episodes—a key asset for the national team.

“Anyone who questions his place with the Azzurri would be causing damage as well as an injustice. There was a mistake, that’s true—but who hasn’t made one?”

Giuseppe Marotta (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Marotta argued that simulation has been part of the sport for decades, so he considered his player’s act rather normal.

“Simulation is something you’ve seen on pitches since the 1950s; there were famous players known for such gestures. I therefore consider it an ordinary, not extraordinary, occurrence.

“Certainly, Bastoni’s action was exaggerated and deplorable, but it was also linked to contributing factors: the opponent’s outstretched arm and the referee’s immediate whistle. In any case, I acknowledge our player’s mistake.”

The Inter president insisted that his club was the victim of a refereeing error that cost them the Scudetto last season.

“The refereeing pool is the same as a year ago, when we lost the Scudetto by one point, after a penalty in Inter–Roma was later acknowledged as having been wrongly denied, one that could have decided the championship.

“This year, we made our voices heard after the match with Napoli, when a penalty awarded against us was reviewed and then deemed unjust.

“We need to take responsibility. The League, the AIA, the clubs, the FIGC—all the institutions: we must engage in broad, calm dialogue, toughening disciplinary measures and especially financial penalties.

“Things often go too far, and that’s unacceptable. Bastoni’s gesture does not conform to the principles of fair play; repression isn’t my approach. Prevention is—through discussion. There is often a lack of knowledge of the rules, rules that players above all should know.

Marotta shook hands with Chiellini before the Lega Serie A meeting

Before the meeting, Marotta greeted Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini, who is also a member of the Lega board.

The legendary defender got involved in the action on Saturday, as he and other Juventus officials reprimanded the referee in the tunnel.

“Greeting Chiellini was the least I could do—he was my player. Today he’s a young, inexperienced executive, but I won’t presume to give him advice.

“What happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room. Inter make headlines because in recent years they’ve been the most successful.

“I recall an episode in 2021—a penalty awarded to Juventus against Inter following a blatant simulation by Cuadrado; the technical bodies later confirmed the error. That win enabled Juventus to qualify for the Champions League.”