The transfer soap opera of Romelu Lukaku has been taking shocking twists and turns. The Belgian was expected to join Inter on a permanent transfer from Chelsea following last season’s loan spell.

However, the Nerazzurri were irritated and bemused when discovering that the player had been simultaneously negotiating with Juventus.

This led Inter to abandon the striker’s pursuit, leaving the Bianconeri as the frontrunners in the race.

This saga has been occupying the Italian media over the past few weeks, with everyone offering their two cents.

For his part, former Inter president and owner Massimo Moratti claims that damaging Inter is one of the reasons why Juventus are pursuing Lukaku in the first place.

“I didn’t expect this situation, I’m surprised,” said the former Nerazzurri patron in an interview with SportPaper via Calciomercato.

“It’s normal that Juve likes him. Damaging Inter is one of their objectives. But the fans are angry with the player, it was his decision and it irked them.

“It will be difficult for Inter to find another striker with the characteristics of the Belgian.”

The 78-year-old was at the club’s helm during the infamous Calciopoli trial that sent Juventus to Serie B and instigated Inter’s rise to the top.

Moratti sold the majority of his shares at the club in November 2013 to Erick Thohir due to financial difficulties.