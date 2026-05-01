Former Inter Milan director Massimo Moratti has refused to compare the current refereeing scandal affecting Italian football to the Calciopoli controversy of 2006, which resulted in Juventus being relegated from the top flight. His comments come amid growing scrutiny surrounding allegations involving match officials.

Several referees are currently under investigation for fraud, an accusation considered more serious than the offences linked to the Calciopoli scandal. This time, Inter Milan is among the clubs being mentioned, with reports suggesting they may have benefited from favourable officiating as investigations continue.

Moratti distances current issue from Calciopoli

The situation has prompted comparisons with the events of 2006, particularly given Inter’s current position at the top of Italian football. Like Juventus during that period, the club could face significant consequences if wrongdoing is proven, despite its strong performances on the pitch.

However, Moratti, who was an Inter director during the original scandal, has rejected any direct parallels. As quoted by Napoli Network, he said, “I didn’t follow the matter too closely, but it seems more like a small battle between referees than anything to do with clubs. I don’t see comparisons with Calciopoli.”

His remarks suggest that he views the current situation as fundamentally different in nature, focusing more on internal disputes among referees rather than systemic issues involving clubs.

Reflections on past and present controversies

Moratti also reflected on his experience during the Calciopoli era, emphasising the influence referees held at the time and the respect they commanded within the game. He stated, “I had fear and respect of the referees then, because they could decide the fate of my team, especially considering we had Juventus on the other side. I still imagined this was a difficult profession, and consequently I didn’t speak to them.”

He further added, “I read interviews with De Santis and Luciano Moggi, who were found guilty in Calciopoli, and it’s incredible that people are asking for their opinion on the matter. What is happening now is ridiculous compared to that.”

His comments underline his belief that, despite ongoing investigations, the current controversy does not reach the scale or severity of the Calciopoli scandal.