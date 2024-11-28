The injury crisis at Juventus is still deepening with Nicolo Savona potentially joining the ever-growing list of absentees.

The Bianconeri traveled to Birmingham for the Champions League clash against Aston Villa with only 14 outfield players. Weston McKennie was the latest to succumb to injury, joining Dusan Vlahovic, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik and Douglas Milik, in addition to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who will likely remain on the outs until the end of the season after suffering devastating ACL injuries.

So at this point, Thiago Motta’s starting lineup is almost picking itself. The makeshift team was only able to register a goalless draw at Villa Park, making it two stalemates in a row.

To make matters even worse for the Old Lady, Savona was forced to leave the pitch in the middle of the second half. The 21-year-old was seemingly suffering from groin pain, so stand-in captain Manuel Locatelli had to alarm the technical staff, urging them to take off his young teammate.

Savona was thus replaced by Danilo, and was seen leaving the pitch with a disappointed look on his face.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus fear Savona could become the latest player to suffer a muscle injury.

The club is now anxiously awaiting the player’s medical tests which should occur today at the J|Medical Centre in Continassa.

The Bianconeri will be hoping that the results rule out a long stop, as the team can hardly afford it at the moment.

Savona started the campaign as a relative unknown but has now cemented himself as a regular starter in Motta’s lineup. He made his Serie A debut coming off the bench on the opening day of the season coming off the bench, and then scored a week later on his full debut in Verona. He has recently earned his first Italy call-up, but has yet to make his international debut