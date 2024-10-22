Timothy Weah is experiencing a revitalised style of play under Thiago Motta, his second manager in as many seasons at Juventus. After a challenging previous campaign under Max Allegri, where Weah’s role was largely defensive, the American international is finding his rhythm and enjoying a more dynamic system this season. Motta, who took over after Allegri’s sacking, has introduced an exciting, attacking style that contrasts sharply with Allegri’s pragmatic approach.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Weah expressed his satisfaction with the new tactics under Motta: “It’s more positive, more attacking, more possession. I feel like we can definitely score more and that goes for me too, I can definitely score more, but I think we’re doing really well this season.” The winger highlighted the significant improvements, noting that Juventus is not only finding the back of the net but also controlling games and maintaining a solid defence. “If you look at most of the games we play, we don’t concede, we dominate, and we score too. This season is really fun,” Weah added.

Motta’s arrival has indeed brought a breath of fresh air to the Allianz Stadium. His focus on possession-based football and high-pressing tactics has invigorated a squad filled with young talent eager to impress. For Weah, this new approach means more freedom to express his attacking abilities rather than being confined to defensive duties as he often was under Allegri. He acknowledged that the squad is still adapting to the new tactical demands, but the atmosphere is full of optimism. “We’re still learning the tactics and getting to know each other, but there are a lot of young guys who want to do their job, so I think this year will be fun,” he said.

The change in playing style is not just about aesthetics; it has also brought results, as Juventus remains competitive in the league and continues to aim for success in Europe. With Motta’s attacking philosophy and the youthful energy in the team, there is a growing belief that this season could be one where the Bianconeri not only play attractive football but also challenge for trophies.