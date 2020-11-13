More bad news for Chiellini as Juventus release injury update

Juventus has had an inconsistent start to this season and one of the reasons for that is because some of their players just cannot stay fit.

The Italian champions are hoping to win their tenth consecutive league title this season, and they will have to do that under the management of rookie coach, Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder has the potential to win titles for the club, but he will be banking on the fitness of his top players to help him achieve that.

It hasn’t been the case for him so far, the latest injury reports are not so good either.

The club has recently posted an update on the injury situation currently and it shows that Giorgio Chiellini suffered a hamstring injury just before the game against SS Lazio.

The defender has been struggling with injuries this season and the latest setback might see him miss up to a month, according to Football Italia.

The club also delivered updates on the fitness of the likes of Federico Chiesa, the statement reads.

“Chiesa continues with physiotherapy treatments following muscle strain in his right thigh accused before the last match against Lazio, Chiellini , who suffered a low-grade injury to the hamstring on the eve of the match against the Biancocelesti of the left thigh, continues the therapies. Aaron Ramsey’s rehabilitation continues . Alex Sandro and de Ligt partially trained in a group , while Paulo Dybala did different training on the pitch.”