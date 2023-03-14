More bad news for Juventus as second secret document still does not mention them

Juventus is working hard to get their 15-point deduction overturned as they insist they have done nothing wrong.

The black and whites are being punished for their use of capital gains and they are fighting back.

Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini had won an appeal to gain access to a document from April 2021, which they hoped would prove the club has been under investigation since then.

However, the document did not even mention Juve, leading them to another secret document.

Calciomercato reports that the prosecutors did not hesitate to hand them the other documents from March 2021.

However, it has also turned up nothing helpful for the black and whites.

This means they will struggle to build a strong appeal and the docked 15 points might stand.

Juve FC Says

We have maintained our innocence for a long time and fans remain confident that the club will prove authorities wrong.

If this route does not yield the desired result, we expect the club’s lawyers to find a new one and build a strong appeal.

For now, as Max Allegri has said, our focus should be on what happens on the pitch, which we can control.