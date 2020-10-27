More Barcelona and Juventus player exchanges tipped to happen

Miralem Pjanic and Arthur were exchanged between Barcelona and Juventus in the last transfer window.

That was arguably the most high-profile player exchange that we have seen in recent seasons.

Pjanic had enjoyed a fruitful time at the Allianz Stadium, while Arthur had started his Barcelona career in fine fashion as well.

These players will guarantee performances for their new teams and that is why it probably won’t be the last time that these teams exchange players.

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that there is a prospect of more players swapping both teams in the future.

The report claims that there is a proposal that might see the struggling Federico Bernadeschi move to Catalonia in exchange for Ousmane Dembele.

There is also the possibility of Alex Sandro moving to Barcelona with Junior Firpo moving the other way.

However, the most high-profile swap deal that might happen between both teams is tipped to be the one that involves Antoine Greizmann and Paulo Dybala.

The report adds that Dybala is being pursued because the Catalans are preparing for life without Lionel Messi who might leave them next summer.

Dybala is currently negotiating a new deal with the Bianconeri and the Argentinean remains one of the club’s key players, but Griezmann is also a top talent. Let’s see how this unfolds.