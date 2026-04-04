Daniele De Rossi will lead Genoa against Juventus on Monday and is preparing his team to ensure they do not lose. Juventus needs points to guarantee a top-four finish and to maximise their chances in the final stages of the season.

Genoa sits in mid-table but will be motivated to improve their standing, giving them a reason to fight for points in this fixture. Juventus faces a tough challenge as several clubs compete for the last spots in the top four, making this encounter particularly important for the Old Lady.

Tactical Preparation

De Rossi is aware of the quality of the opposition and has been preparing his players accordingly. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is a quality team like Roma, with strong players, but perhaps a bit more chameleonic when they have the ball at their feet. They certainly have great ball possession and plenty of options. We’re preparing a couple of alternatives; we’re quite ready to face any type of Juve we might face, even though you’re never ready to face players as strong as Juve’s. We’ll keep our heads held high and not defend in the penalty area, because that’s where their players show off their best qualities.”

De Rossi intends to make sure his team remains organised while also looking to exploit any opportunities Juventus may present. His approach reflects a balance between discipline and proactive attacking, aiming to counter Juventus’ strengths without being overly defensive.

Key Match Implications

This fixture is among the most challenging either team will face before the end of the season. Juventus must treat it seriously to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four. Winning all remaining matches is crucial for the Old Lady if they wish to conclude the campaign successfully. For Genoa, achieving a positive result would be a boost for their confidence and league position, making the game important for both sides.

The outcome will have significant implications for Juventus’ pursuit of European qualification and for Genoa’s ambition to finish higher in the standings. Both teams will enter the match fully aware of what is at stake.