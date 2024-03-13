Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is currently a target for several top clubs in Europe, and Juventus is among those interested in acquiring his services. The Bianconeri have been monitoring him for some time as they seek to strengthen their squad at the end of the current campaign.

With the potential departure of Adrien Rabiot, Juventus is actively exploring options to reinforce their midfield, and Merino has emerged as a viable candidate. The Spanish midfielder is a crucial part of Real Sociedad and has played a significant role in their recent successes.

Juventus is impressed with Merino’s performances and is keen on securing his signature at the conclusion of the current season. However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that they face competition from other top clubs, including the two Manchester clubs (Manchester United and Manchester City) and Atletico Madrid, who are also closely monitoring the player.

Juve FC Says

Merino is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and it is understandable that he has a lot of suitors.

If we want to win the race for his signature, we need to work hard enough and ensure we offer him the best deal.