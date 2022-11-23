Samuel Iling-Junior
More clubs are looking to poach impressive Juventus youngster but he wants to stay

November 23, 2022 - 8:00 am

Juventus is working on a new deal for their breakout star Samuel Iling-Junior as he approaches the end of his contract.

The English teenager broke into their first team this season and did well in the few games he played before getting injured.

After providing several assists, he could be given a permanent place on the first team for now.

However, Juve has so many youngsters looking for chances and is not in a period when they can test many of them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals several clubs in England and Germany are watching the contract talks between him and the Bianconeri.

They hope to lure him away, but Iling-Junior wants to stay in Turin and his major request is that he remains with the senior team.

Juve FC Says

His few games for us showed that Iling-Junior is a top talent and we need to keep him in the group at all costs.

The youngster knows he can get better by training with our seniors and we need to do all we can to make him feel he is needed.

If we do not, another club could easily pounce and add him to their squad when his contract expires in the summer.

