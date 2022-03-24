More clubs want to beat Juventus to signing Raspadori

Raspadori
March 24, 2022 - 11:15 am

Giacomo Raspadori has continued to catch the attention of other clubs and that means Juventus risks losing out in their bid to sign him in the summer.

The 22-year-old is one of Italy’s finest young attackers being developed at the Sassuolo talent factory. He won Euro 2020 with the Azzurri national team and continues to do well at the club level.

Juve hopes to add him to their squad in the summer as they overhaul Max Allegri’s team, but they are not the only club with a strong interest in his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he has now entered the radar of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, and they will splash the cash to see off the competition from Juve to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori would be a great player to add to our squad, but there is very little to separate him from Moise Kean, and he only looks better now because he gets more chances than the Juve man.

Instead of investing vast sums on a new forward, we should give more chances to Kean and help him return to form. That will save us money and we can invest it in other parts of our team.

1 Comment

    March 24, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    True to an extent. Kean doesn’t get enough chances. When he starts, he either scores or gives a great performance.

