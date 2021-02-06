More competition comes in for Juventus’ Ligue 1 target

Juventus is one of the teams targeting a move for Lyon forward, Memphis Depay, but competition for his signature is increasing.

The Dutchman is out of a contract at Lyon at the end of this season and has emerged as one of the free agents that Juve wants to sign.

The Bianconeri were linked with a move for him last month as they searched for another attacker.

That move didn’t happen, but the summer offers a perfect opportunity to bring him to Turin because he will be a free agent.

Andrea Pirlo’s men aren’t the only team interested in signing him, and it has now been revealed that yet another club wants him.

Todofichajes reports that although he is almost certain to make a move to Barcelona at the end of this season, Borussia Dortmund has joined the race for his signature.

The report says the BVB has already contacted his agent to see what is needed to tempt him to Dortmund.

The Germans expect to sell either or both of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland when the transfer window reopens, and they see Depay as the perfect replacement for both players.

Juve has more pedigree than Dortmund, and he stands a better chance of winning trophies with the Bianconeri.