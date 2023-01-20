Juventus is in the race for Spezia man Emil Holm and they might be forced to overpay for the full-back as more clubs show an interest in him.

The Bianconeri need new full-backs, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado expected to leave the club by the end of this season.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium and one of them is Holm, who has been in terrific form in the last few months.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Max Allegri’s men will face competition from Dortmund, Newcastle and RB Leipzig to buy the Swede, which will affect Spezia’s asking price.

At the moment, he is valued at 8m euros, but when Juve puts in an official bid, that price may have increased because of the interest from other clubs.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Holm is at the perfect age to become the long-term solution to our right-back spot and a move for him makes sense.

To avoid his market price increasing further, we must take a chance to add him to Max Allegri’s squad this month so that he will get used to how we play.

However, Spezia might be reluctant to lose a key member of their squad in midseason, especially if they cannot buy a replacement.