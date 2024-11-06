Timothy Weah shared his thoughts on Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Lille in the Champions League, reflecting on the team’s performance and their efforts to secure a win in a match that was competitive from start to finish. Weah, who came on as a substitute in the second half, highlighted the improvement in Juventus’ play after the break, although they ultimately could not find a winning goal. The result, which saw Juventus drop two points, leaves them with more work to do if they want to secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

In his post-match comments, Weah acknowledged that both teams performed well throughout the match. However, he also revealed that Juventus came out with more confidence in the second half, something that helped the team push for a winner. “In my opinion, both teams played well, but we entered the field a little more confident in the second half. We started to use our wingers more, and I think this was the key to the match. The midfield was blocked, so we had to try to pass to the outside,” said Weah, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. This tactical shift helped Juve create more opportunities, although they could not capitalise on them.

While the team did well to come back and equalise after Lille took the lead, Weah’s comments suggest that there is a sense of frustration within the squad at not being able to finish the job. The winger acknowledged that Juventus needs to step up their performances, especially in Champions League matches, to continue their journey in Europe. “If we seriously want to go far in the Champions League, we must beat opponents like Lille,” Weah concluded.

As the league stage continues, Juventus must be more clinical in their remaining fixtures to secure a spot in the knockout rounds