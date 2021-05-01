‘More courage’ – De Ligt demands Juve claim second in division

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt has demanded that his side finish the season well and clinch second-spot in the division, having accepted

that top is no longer viable.

The Old Lady sit 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan with just five matches left to play, and it would take a major implosion for the Nerazzurri to not clinch the five points needed to clinch the title.

Our campaign has been marred by lacklustre performance, inconsistent refereeing decisions, Coronavirus isolations and injuries, but we still managed to win the Supercoppa Italiana and are in the final of the Coppa Italia.

We currently have a battle on our hands to earn Champions League football, with five teams vying for the three remaining spots, but De Ligt is aiming for more than just a CL spot.

“We are disappointed,” De Ligt stated. “When you go to Florence you do it to get the three points. We were also disappointed: we need to do more to win because at this stage of the season it is important. More courage with the ball too.

“Before we were thinking about the Scudetto, now we want to finish second. The team is strong, we have to play to win the Scudetto but now that we can’t anymore we have to finish second.”

Should second place still be the minimum expected place for Juventus despite our inconsistencies?

Patrick