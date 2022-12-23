More deals being investigated in Juventus capital gains case

A report has revealed the Juventus deals investigators believe were used for capital gains as they continue to build their case against the Bianconeri.

Juve has sold several players for values believed to be inflated in their bid to cook the books and boost their financial health.

Investigators are confident they will be able to prove the club has been engaging in these illegal acts. They have now dug out the Bianconeri transactions they believe were intended to help boost the club’s finances.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juventus’ move for Marley Ake from Olympique Marseille for 8m euros, Manolo Portanova’s move from Juve to Genoa for 10m euros and Nicolo Rovella’s move from Genoa for 18m euros are among deals being investigated.

Danilo’s move from Manchester City and the Miralem Pjanic/Arthur Melo transfer is also under investigation.

Juve FC Says

We have maintained our innocence in this case, and it will be hard for investigators to prove we have done something wrong.

This is because an agreement between two clubs for the exchange of players is between them, and Juve can pay any amount to sign any player as long as the seller agrees and vice versa.