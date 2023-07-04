More details about Cristiano Giuntoli’s contract at Juventus emerges

Juventus is preparing to introduce Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director following his departure from Napoli, as he has finally been released from his contract.

Giuntoli’s arrival at Juventus has been highly anticipated, as he is widely regarded as one of the top professionals in the industry. Recognising the opportunity presented by Juventus, he could not pass up the chance to join the club.

The Bianconeri are confident that Giuntoli will play a significant role in leading the team back to success at the Allianz Stadium. Furthermore, additional details have emerged regarding his contract with the club.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Giuntoli is set to sign a five-year contract with an annual salary of 2 million euros net. Additionally, he will be entrusted with substantial responsibilities, assuming control of the entire sports department upon his arrival in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did an amazing job at Napoli and was at the club for almost one decade, so he has experience in decision-making at the highest level.

This should make things easier for him at Juve. But we are a much bigger club and he might struggle to work with all the departments first.

With time, we expect him to eventually establish himself as a successful leader in Turin, just as he did at Napoli.