More details emerge about Juventus plans for Alex Sandro

Juventus’ Alex Sandro is facing a very uncertain future at the club as he enters the pivotal stage of the season.

The left-back is one of the players who could leave at the end of this term if he doesn’t sign a new deal, but he is impressing the black and whites lately.

In recent weeks, the Brazilian has shown he is a player Max Allegri can trust and the gaffer would love him to stay.

If he plays up to 40 matches, he will trigger a one-season extension to his 6m euros a season deal.

However, Juventus does not want that to happen, instead, the Bianconeri are looking to negotiate a new deal with the defender.

It could be for two seasons or longer, but importantly, the club hopes to reduce his salary to around 4m-4.5m euros per season, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has become a key squad member in the last few weeks and can do a good job for us if we keep him in the group.

However, the defender may have to take a pay cut considering the club’s current financial situation.

Ideally, that should not be a problem, but if he gets a better offer from another club, he might be tempted to leave Turin for a new challenge.