sandro
Club News

More details emerge about Juventus plans for Alex Sandro

March 11, 2023 - 9:00 am

Juventus’ Alex Sandro is facing a very uncertain future at the club as he enters the pivotal stage of the season.

The left-back is one of the players who could leave at the end of this term if he doesn’t sign a new deal, but he is impressing the black and whites lately.

In recent weeks, the Brazilian has shown he is a player Max Allegri can trust and the gaffer would love him to stay.

If he plays up to 40 matches, he will trigger a one-season extension to his 6m euros a season deal.

However, Juventus does not want that to happen, instead, the Bianconeri are looking to negotiate a new deal with the defender.

It could be for two seasons or longer, but importantly, the club hopes to reduce his salary to around 4m-4.5m euros per season, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has become a key squad member in the last few weeks and can do a good job for us if we keep him in the group.

However, the defender may have to take a pay cut considering the club’s current financial situation.

Ideally, that should not be a problem, but if he gets a better offer from another club, he might be tempted to leave Turin for a new challenge.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kenan Yildiz

Juventus could promote a Next Gen striker for the Sampdoria game

March 11, 2023
Scamacca

Agent reveals Juventus were keen to land Scamacca

March 11, 2023
locatelli

Report claims Locatelli must contribute more to scoring goals

March 10, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter March 11, 2023 at 9:59 am

    This is a scandal. Gatti must play instead of this guy. He is done at juve.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.