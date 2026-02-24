Weston McKennie and Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement on a new contract, with the midfielder set to extend his stay at the club.

He had been expected to leave as a free agent this season following unsuccessful discussions over a renewal. There was a gap between the salary he was seeking and the amount the Bianconeri were prepared to offer. However, the two parties have now managed to reach a compromise that satisfies both sides.

Contract Agreement Reached

There had reportedly never been any doubt about McKennie’s desire to commit his future to the Old Lady. The American international has consistently demonstrated loyalty and has appeared content to remain in Turin. His commitment has been viewed positively within the club, particularly at a time when stability is considered crucial.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the midfielder has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2030. The agreement will see him earn a net salary of 4 million euros per season. This represents a significant increase on his previous earnings and reflects his growing importance within the squad.

Key Figure in the Squad

Juventus regard McKennie as one of their key players, and his potential departure would have carried serious sporting implications. Retaining him ensures continuity and preserves experience within the team, which remains focused on competing at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

The improved terms underline the club’s confidence in his performances and long-term value. His contributions this season have reinforced the belief that he merits both the financial recognition and the responsibility that come with a renewed contract.

Juventus will now hope that McKennie continues to deliver consistent performances and maintain the high standards he has demonstrated throughout the current campaign, ensuring that the investment in his future proves beneficial for both player and club.