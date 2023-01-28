More details emerge as Juventus and Leeds reach McKennie agreement

Juventus and Leeds United have reached an agreement over the transfer of Weston McKennie as the American heads to the Premier League.

Both clubs have had many back-and-forths in the last few days as the EPL side insisted on adding the midfielder to their squad.

Juve had wanted 35m euros for the former Schalke 04 man and Leeds valued him less. Eventually, the clubs struck an agreement for him to move to Elland Road on loan with an option to buy.

A report on Football Italia reveals the deal contains a clause that makes it an obligation to buy McKennie if certain conditions are met.

Leeds paid 1.5m euros to make the transfer happen and will pay 35m euros to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

This agreement brings an end to one of the shortest-running transfer talks between Juve and a club. McKennie has now left Turin for good.

The American is a talented boy, but he struggled to make the required impact under Max Allegri.

Hopefully, the Premier League will suit him more and he will earn a permanent transfer to Leeds because of his good performances during this temporary spell.