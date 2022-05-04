More details emerge on Dybala’s potential agreement with Inter

This morning, Juventus fans woke up to the news of Paulo Dybala’s potential agreement to join Inter next season.

The Argentine will end his adventure at Juventus after seven years, as the management decided to build the project on the shoulders of other stars.

with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, La Joya is free to sign for any other club, including the Old Lady’s most hated rivals.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Inter are hoping to seal a deal for Dybala prior to the Coppa Italia final.

The two Italian giants will clash heads on May 11, and having an agreement with the number 10 in the pocket would surely serve as a morale blow for Max Allegri’s men

The source adds that the reigning Italian champions have offered the Argentina international a four-year deal that would see him earning 6 million euros plus bonuses per year.

Based on the figures mentioned above, the Nerazzurri’s offer might be even lower than the one placed at the table by Juventus at the end of 2021.

However, the player’s agent bid his time before earning a license, and in the meantime, the Juventus directors decided to change their mind and were no longer interested in renewing the player’s expiring contract.

So at the end of the end, it’s the small details that spelled the end of Dybala’s time at Turin, and potentially threw him into the welcoming arms of Giuseppe Marotta.