More details emerge over Atletico’s possible discount on Morata’s transfer fee

It has been a strange couple of months in the world of Alvaro Morata.

Throughout January, the striker found himself stuck in a transfer saga between Juventus, Barcelona and his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

At the end of the day, the Catalans failed to reach an agreement with the other parties to bring the Spaniard to the Camp Nou Stadium.

Therefore, the 29-year-old remained in Turin, and is having to adapt to a new role due to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, Morata appears to be enjoying his less stressful playing position, putting up a sublime display as a support striker against Hellas Verona.

But after spending 20 million euros to have him on loan for two seasons, the Bianconeri are refusing to pay another 35 millions to maintain his services beyond the current campaign.

However, Atletico are now reportedly willing to offer a discount to offload their striker once and for all.

According to Todofichajes.com via TuttoJuve, the Spanish champions could accept an offer worth 20 millions plus five as bonuses.

Surely such deal would make sense of all parties. After all, if Atletico fail to sell Morata to Juventus, it will be unlikely for them to receive 35 millions from any other club for a player who will 30 this year and is running on an expiring contract.

If the Old Lady pays 20 millions for Morata’s permanent services, it would take the total sum to 40 millions, which sounds like a fair deal.

However, everything will depend on how the player will perform alongside Vlahovic between now and the end of the campaign.