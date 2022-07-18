More details suggest money is not behind De Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt is on the verge of leaving Juventus for Bayern Munich after both clubs reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of his signature.

The defender has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019 and he has developed even further.

His current deal expires in 2024 and the Bianconeri had wanted him to sign a new one.

However, they couldn’t reach an agreement and he has chosen to leave the club instead.

The former Ajax captain was one of Juve’s highest earners and you will expect that he is leaving because Bayern is promising to pay him more.

However, a report on Football Italia claims he will make €10m net per season plus add-ons in Bavaria.

That is less than the €11m per season he currently makes at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our key players and he knows that. Deciding to leave might just be because he wants to challenge himself in another competition.

We can only wish him the best of luck and use the money from his sale to add another defender to our squad.

Hopefully, we will sign a replacement that will not struggle to make an impact at the club.