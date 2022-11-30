More evidence implicates Juventus in false accounting case with Atalanta involved

Juventus is in trouble for false accounting, with investigators set to charge them for paying Cristiano Ronaldo some money outside their budget.

However, it seems that is not the only payment they refused to account for in their financial reporting, as investigators discovered they also have a payment to make to Atalanta, which is not in their account reports.

A report on Calciomercato reveals there is a 7m euros payment due to Atalanta, which has not been documented in the Bianconeri accounting.

It remains unclear what the payment is for, but the report speculates it could be for the Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral deals.

Juve FC Says

These damning revelations are simply not good for us as a club and we need to get things sorted as soon as possible.

We have made mistakes under the previous leadership and have to strive to move forward now while learning from the mistake of the past.

In the coming days, more revelations might occur and we expect more damning details to emerge about other transactions we have made outside our financial reports.

Hopefully, the club will be able to defend itself or at least not suffer a serious punishment when the verdicts are handed out.