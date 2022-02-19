More fans to be allowed at the Allianz Stadium following Lega Calcio decision

Since its opening in 2011, the Allianz Stadium has been a true fortress that played an essential role in the launch of the longest winning dynasty in Italian football.

But due to restrictions related to Covid-19, the stadium is yet to recapture its former magic, and the club’s results on the pitch have regressed in the process (although it’s definitely not the only factor).

However, with the latest wave of the worldwide virus cooling down, Italian football will take a step towards normality.

While the stadiums are currently opened with a 50% capacity, this figure is set to increase.

According to ilBianconero, the Lega Calcio (in agreement with the Italian football federation) has decided to expand the stadium’s capacities up to 75% of the number of seats.

However, only the individuals who have obtained their Super Green Pass (related to vaccination against Covid-19) will be allowed entry.

Juve FC say

This season, the atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium has been too quiet in comparison with the pre-Covid era.

While the restrictions related to the virus obviously affected all stadiums around the country, we’ve seen other Italian stadiums enjoying much louder atmospheres.

Perhaps the club’s regressing results played had a negative impact on the fans’ mood, and let’s not forget that some Ultra groups refused to attend matches.

Nevertheless, We can only hope that this decision plays into the Old Lady’s favor.