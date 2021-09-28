More injury problems for Juventus as midfielder could miss Chelsea match

Adrien Rabiot is an injury doubt for Juventus’ match against Chelsea and could join Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala on the sidelines.

The Frenchman didn’t play their weekend game against Sampdoria because of injury, and Football Italia reports he trained alone yesterday and could miss the visit of Blues in the Champions League tomorrow as well.

This would be an enormous blow to Massimiliano Allegri’s plan to ensure his team maintains their recent unbeaten run.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches, which include their first Champions League group stage fixture of the season against Malmo.

Dybala and Morata both scored in that game and would have been valuable against the European champions.

Allegri will have to find ways to win without his key players and if Rabiot also misses the game, that could open up the chance for the likes of Weston McKennie or Aaron Ramsey to start.

Chelsea heads into the match after losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

The European champions remain one of the toughest clubs to beat on the continent and will present a stern test for the Bianconeri.

If Juve wins the match, then they can be confident of reaching the next round as group winners.