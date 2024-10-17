Juventus can sound the alarm bells in the middle of the park, as Nicolo Fagioli is also at risk of missing the upcoming clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri are already without Teun Koopmeiners who fractured his rib and Weston McKennie who returned from international duty while carrying an injury, albeit a slight one. Therefore, the last thing Juventus needed at the moment was another blow in the middle of the park.

And yet, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese reveals that Fagioli could now be added to the ever-growing injury list.

The 24-year-old reportedly picked up a knock during a training session in the Italy camp. Although it didn’t stop him from starting against Israel on Monday night, he only lasted for 45 minutes before being replaced at halftime by Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

As Albanese explains, Fagioli’s condition isn’t serious, but the pain has persisted over the past few days. Therefore, the Cremonese native might be forced to skip Saturday’s Serie A contest against Lazio which will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Moreover, the Italian is also in doubt for the ensuing Champions League contest against Stuttgart on Tuesday night.

So with limited options at his disposal, Motta will likely resort to the midfielder partnership of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram for the second match in a row after deploying the due against Cagliari.

Moreover, Albanese believes there could be some space for Vasilije Adzic to make his debut, especially with Nico Gonzalez out with an injury and Francisco Conceicao serving a one-match ban.

The 18-year-old is highly-esteemed by Motta who opted to add immediately add him to the first team upon his arrival to Turin in the summer. However, his debut has been delayed by a couple of injuries.